ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Taking Action Counters Emotional Impacts of Climate Change

By Michael Giotis
bohemian.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFeelings of anxiety and helplessness around climate change are not just increasing with the passage of time, they are increasing from generation to generation. And with good reason, given the news of the last few months. In August, the latest report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...

bohemian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Climate changes summit: Worn-out promises and no real action

I watched the highlights (lowlights?) of COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, and what I saw was neatly summed up by the Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg: “Blah, blah, blah.”. Mostly it consisted of worn-out promises from various nations indicating that at some time in the future — 2050 was...
GLASGOW, MO
AFP

Climate change 2021: There's no turning back now

Across a quarter century of UN climate conferences tasked with saving humanity from itself, one was deemed a chaotic failure (Copenhagen/2009), another a stunning success (Paris/2015), and the rest landed somewhere in between. This year's COP26 inspired all these reactions at once. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, leading a 100,000-strong march through the streets of Glasgow, dismissed the two-week meet as a "greenwashing festival". But dedicated experts in the negotiating arena hailed solid -- even historic -- advances in beating back the existential threat of global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
wiproud.com

UWL students call for greater action against climate change

LA CROSSE Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – Organizers of a rally at UW-La Crosse are hoping to push the university towards a greater climate action plan. While some UW-La Crosse students may be enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, it’s making others focus on one topic…climate change. Activists and faculty gathered Monday to urge the university to create a greater climate action plan.
LA CROSSE, WI
Phys.org

Rewilding the Arctic with mammals likely to be ineffective in slowing climate change impact

A new study has shed new light on why large mammals died out at the end of the ice age, suggesting their extinction was caused by a warming climate and expansion of vegetation that created unsuitable habitat for the animals. The findings, published in the journal PNAS, have major implications for proposals to prevent the soils in the Arctic today from thawing by re-introducing animals such as bison and horses.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
eastside-online.org

What is Climate Change?

Although defined by the United Nations as “long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns”, climate change and its substantial effects on the world are much more than this modest definition can encapsulate. Climate change is one of the most prevalent issues in society today, regarded by many as an existential threat to life on Earth. Even if partially influenced by natural causes, climate change has been driven and accelerated primarily by human activity, especially since the Industrial Revolution and the popularization of fossil fuels began. Through the burning of fossil fuels, humans emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These gases act as a blanket and trap heat in the atmosphere. Inevitably, global temperatures rise. Without an effort to reduce such gases into our atmosphere, the Earth will continue to deteriorate and will no longer be able to support life.
ENVIRONMENT
theracquet.org

“We can and should do more at every level to address the impact of climate change”: UWL students rally against the university’s climate change response

On Monday, Dec. 13, Citizen Action of Wisconsin hosted a climate rally under the Hoeschler Clock Tower. The rally organizers were University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students and Citizen Action interns Cassidy Hansen and Erin Pierce. According to Pierce, the rally was hosted to start a campaign and receive petition signatures....
LA CROSSE, WI
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
António Guterres
Mashed

Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The sea on fire, record-breaking floods and a heat dome: The biggest climate crisis moments of 2021

For a long time, terms such as “global warming”, or “climate change”, have seemed to refer to a remote, somewhat abstract, issue for many populations – particularly those in wealthy nations.Even as the rhetoric for describing the collapse of our planet’s weather systems has ratcheted up, with scientists deploying terms such as “climate crisis”, and “environment emergency”, to try to drive home the scale of the issue, the warnings have largely been regarded as being for the future.The first wave of serious warnings about the climate and mankind’s role in destabilising it came in the mid-20th century. But over 70...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Global Change#Environmental Change#Ipcc
The Daily Record

Letter: Fossil fuels are not to blame for world's climate issues

As a 35-year geologist, listening to climate alarmists is very troubling. We know carbon dioxide has increased somewhat during the last century, but it is not all due to fossil fuels and certainly not at alarming levels. We know that weather related deaths are down substantially over the past century...
CBS News

Record-breaking weather grips much of the United States

Severe weather is pummeling parts of the Pacific Northwest. Blizzard conditions blanketed parts of the region this weekend with frigid temperatures expected in the coming days. California's Sierra Nevada mountains saw record snowfall. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with more.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Everybody is in shock’: Fatal shark attack in California keeps surfers out of water

Beachgoers are steering clear of the water after a Christmas Eve shark attack killed a surfer in Morro Bay, California.“Everybody is kind of in shock,” Mike Jones, the owner of a surf shop in the coastal town, told the San Luis Obispo Tribune. “Everyone is watching the waves and nobody is really paddling out. Everyone is tripping out about what just happened.”Police say the attack happened on Friday morning at State Parks Beach, just before 11am. When rescue workers arrived, the male victim had already been pulled from the water after an “apparent shark attack,” and was pronounced dead at...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Vaccinated California employees face workplace restrictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — In a move criticized by business groups and hailed by labor advocates, California's workplace regulators on Thursday extended the state's coronavirus pandemic regulations into next year with revisions that employers said could worsen the state's severe labor shortage. Vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WacoTrib.com

Devastating floods after two dams break in Brazil

Two dams broke Sunday in northeastern Brazil, flooding a rain-drenched region that has already seen thousands forced to flee their homes. The city governments of Jussiape and Itambe posted warnings on social media urging people to seek safety.
ENVIRONMENT
Dezeen

Architects and engineers have "significant potential to impact climate change" says Buro Happold

Dezeen promotion: the intelligence and technologies that architects need to decarbonise the built environment are accessible now and must be utilised, according to engineering consultancy Buro Happold. Buro Happold said that designers of the built environment must urgently "decarbonise our buildings, infrastructure and energy supply" in order to help alleviate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy