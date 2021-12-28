Taking Action Counters Emotional Impacts of Climate Change

Although defined by the United Nations as “long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns”, climate change and its substantial effects on the world are much more than this modest definition can encapsulate. Climate change is one of the most prevalent issues in society today, regarded by many as an existential threat to life on Earth. Even if partially influenced by natural causes, climate change has been driven and accelerated primarily by human activity, especially since the Industrial Revolution and the popularization of fossil fuels began. Through the burning of fossil fuels, humans emit greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. These gases act as a blanket and trap heat in the atmosphere. Inevitably, global temperatures rise. Without an effort to reduce such gases into our atmosphere, the Earth will continue to deteriorate and will no longer be able to support life.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO