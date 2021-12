At Jump Festa 2022 Shueisha surprised us by announcing that a new anime project for Rurouni Kenshin is now in the works. Being produced by LIDEN FILMS there are no further details about whether we can expect this to be a series or a movie. This is exciting news for fans who continue to read the manga which resumed after creator Nobuhiko Watsuki's controversial arrest. But with the 5th live action film just wrapping the series appears to be going strong and has gone far beyond where the original anime left off. For those who aren’t familiar, here is the official synopsis of the anime:

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO