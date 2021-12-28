ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Delta ‘Karen’ Allegedly Threatened to Kill Her Mother, Mother’s Husband Claims

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 17 hours ago

Delta “Karen” has had a string of incidents involving violence or threatened violence … the latest one we’ve uncovered involves an alleged threat to kill her own mom, and the details are crazy. Robert Spoeri filed legal docs in July, 2020, explaining that he’s married...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Chris Noth's ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson alleged he beat her and threatened to "kill" her

A 1995 restraining order filed that the former model Johnson filed and obtained by Page Six requested that Noth stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog. “Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” Johnson alleged in the documents. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me (and) destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.” The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on Oct. 3, 1995, the order was modified into a mutual restraining order. "Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order. Reps for Noth and Johnson did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. ALSO: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis' comments about Chris Noth were pretty lukewarm.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman threatens to kill husband, herself over abuse allegations, prompting hours-long standoff

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A seven-hour standoff in Troup County started with allegations of abuse against a disabled adult child and ended with a woman behind bars. The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in the 7000 block of West Point Road around 3:45 p.m. on Christmas day for a welfare check on a disabled adult child who was possibly tied to the bed and was the victim of physical abuse.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Kill Me
WSVN-TV

Mother of 2 killed by husband in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - People living in a quiet Tamiami neighborhood, woke up to a Christmas eve nightmare. Police are investigating after a mother was killed by her husband in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene at a home along Southwest 20th Street and 134th Avenue...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
TMZ.com

Delta 'Karen' Allegedly Tried Fighting Cops in DUI Arrest

The woman who got arrested on a Delta flight on Xmas Eve after spitting on a passenger and striking him on the head, after grousing to a flight attendant that she was no Rosa Parks ... well, it's not her first run-in with authorities, because we've learned she tried picking a fight with cops just a month earlier as she was arrested for DUI.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mother questions if extreme beliefs led to daughters’, ex-husband’s deaths

RENTON, Wash. — Betsy Alvarado can’t help but smile when she thinks of her daughters, 17-year-old Adriana Gil and 16-year-old Mariel Gil. “They were, they were amazing,” she says. But all she has now are photos and memories. Her daughters were found dead inside their father’s Renton Home this past weekend. His body was found alongside them. Alvarado identified him as 33-year-old Manuel Gil.
RENTON, WA
Law & Crime

‘Her Husband Had Put A Bullet in Her’: Mother of Murder-Suicide Victim Discusses Granddaughter’s Recollection of Tragedy

The mother of the victim in a murder-suicide from earlier this month is now trying to put her unknowable grief into words. Rejina Garcia Terriquez was just 24 years old and about to graduate from university when she was gunned down by her husband in Bakersfield, California, authorities say. Arsenio Ismael Rubio, 29, shot his wife inside her home on Dec. 5 before retreating to his car where he then killed himself.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Independent

Star Hobson’s mother is a victim of toddler’s murder, claims barrister

The mother of toddler Star Hobson is herself a victim of her daughter’s murder, her barrister has told a judge.Frankie Smith is being sentenced for causing or allowing 16-month-old Star’s death alongside her former partner Savannah Brockhill who was found guilty of the youngster’s murder.Addressing Bradford Crown Court Zafar Ali QC, for Smith, said: “She is herself a victim of the murder count, having lost her daughter.“She was plainly unaware of the seriousness of the assaults being inflicted on her daughter.”Bouncer and security guard Brockhill, 28, was branded “pure evil” by Star’s family, who said she “ascended from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
13newsnow.com

Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about her family's loss

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The mother of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by the so-called shopping cart killer reflects on what her family has endured. Although Fairfax County Police are still waiting for DNA results to confirm her identity, they believe 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown is one of at least four women the alleged serial killer murdered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Delta passenger faces assault charge in mask dispute after she allegedly hit man who told her, 'Sit down, Karen'

A Los Angeles woman is facing a federal assault charge after she allegedly punched and spit on a man aboard a recent Delta Air Lines flight following a mask dispute. Patricia Cornwall was detained Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after passengers told authorities that she had caused a disturbance on Flight 2790 from Tampa. Video shared to social media appears to show Cornwall, 51, slapping a male passenger across the face during an argument over masks. The man told investigators that the maskless woman, who mockingly compared herself to Rosa Parks and told him to put on his mask as he was eating and drinking, also spit on his face and head, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Man Allegedly Punched and Spat on by ‘Karen’ During Flight Speaks Out

A passenger who was allegedly punched and spat on by a woman who he calls a “Karen” on a recent Delta flight is speaking out to Inside Edition. “I did call her a Karen on more than one occasion, and my grandchildren can't believe I knew what the definition of a Karen was, so they're all giving me high props for that,” Russell Miller, 69, told Inside Edition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

NJ Mother's Conviction Overturned in Son's Infamous 1991 Killing

One of New Jersey’s most notorious cold cases took another twist Tuesday, as the state Supreme Court overturned a woman's conviction in the 1991 murder of her 5-year-old son. In 2016, Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son Timothy Wiltsey following a lengthy trial, decades after his disappearance....
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy