It's unclear if Boris Johnson can bounce back from low approval ratings and scandals

By Frank Langfitt
 17 hours ago

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a landslide election in 2019, he seemed set to remain in power for years. But after a series of recent scandals, some in Johnson's own Conservative Party are talking about replacing him. So can Britain's most colorful and controversial politician rebound? NPR's Frank Langfitt...

The Independent

Making Michael Gove Tory leader would hand Labour 18-point lead, poll finds

Ditching Boris Johnson as Tory leader and replacing him with Michael Gove would hand Labour an 18-point poll lead, a new survey has found. Polling conducted by Opinium asked people how they would vote if different people led the Conservative party – and found there was no magic bullet to restoring lost support for the government.As a baseline, Opinium gave Labour a 7-point lead over the Tories if no leader was named, with the gap widening to 12-points if Boris Johnson's name was explicitly mentioned.The polling found that replacing Mr Johnson with chancellor Rishi Sunak would have the most...
Indy100

Boris Johnson awkwardly laughs at reporter who asks where he has been for the last 10 days

Boris Johnson has been criticised for laughing at a reporter’s simple question asking where he’s been.On BBC News this morning, the prime minister was interviewed at a vaccination clinic on the Open University Campus in Milton Keynes.In footage shared across social media, the interviewer from ITN asked Johnson: “Where have you been for the last 10 days.”What an extraordinary panic from Johnson, asked the simplest possible question: Where have you been for the last ten days? ~AA pic.twitter.com/DA9XixS6dR— Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 29, 2021A relatively simple question some would argue, but the PM’s shifty answer might suggest, for...
The Independent

Political commentator John Rentoul hosts ‘ask me anything’ on what 2022 holds for Boris Johnson

The prime minister has ended the year beset by a sea of troubles, and the opinion polls have turned against him. Labour has taken a significant lead in voting intentions; the voters say they would prefer Keir Starmer as prime minister; and the Conservatives have lost their advantage as the party trusted to handle the economy. Worse, one poll suggests that Tory MPs would save their seats if they dumped Boris Johnson and installed Rishi Sunak as party leader, and a survey of Tory party members put Mr Johnson at the bottom of the cabinet league table of satisfaction ratings....
The Independent

Voices: ‘Enjoy yourselves cautiously’ is a vague and confusing message for New Year’s Eve

“Everybody should enjoy new year but in a cautious and sensible way,” Boris Johnson said today on a visit to a vaccination centre (of course). But “enjoy yourselves cautiously” is a vague and confusing message from the government after it decided not to bring in post-Christmas restrictions in England to match those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (and much of Europe).It’s the latest in a line of mixed messages from a government that does not learn from its previous communications mistakes. After being mocked for saying “don’t go to work, go to work,” it feels like we...
The Independent

Voices: The anniversary of ‘getting Brexit done’ is more a wake than a celebration

I am generally in favour of birthday parties. But, with Brexit, which anniversary are we “celebrating”? This month is the first anniversary of the TCA (the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement: the “deal” concluded on Christmas Eve 2020). It is also the second birthday of “getting Brexit done”: the ineluctable consequence of the 2019 general election, which secured a parliamentary majority for the withdrawal agreement. For Brexit’s true believers, it is also a diamond jubilee: celebrating opposition to a national journey down a cul-de-sac, which began with talks to enter the European Economic Community 60 years ago.Is it a celebration...
The Independent

Boris Johnson urges revellers to take a test for New Year despite supply issues

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged revellers to take a coronavirus test ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations but many people cannot access one amid supply issues.Mr Johnson encouraged punters to enjoy the night in a “cautious and sensible way” by ordering a test and booking a booster jab – but pharmacies have warned of “huge” problems with lateral flow deliveries and PCRs are not available to order online for most of the UK.While visiting a vaccination clinic in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think everybody should enjoy New Year but in a cautious and sensible...
The Independent

‘I’ll take on whoever leads the Conservatives’ – Starmer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will take on whoever leads the Conservative Party as he readied his shadow cabinet for an election in May 2023.In an interview with The Independent Sir Keir said there was “no plan for the future” under the Tories.He told the newspaper: “I don’t care who they put up… we will take on whoever is the Tory leader.“Whoever the leader is, whether it’s (Boris) Johnson or his successor… it is clear that we’ve already had 11, going on 12, years of Tory government, and it’s been a complete failure on any terms.”Sir...
The Independent

John Major privately admitted IRA could not be militarily defeated, newly released 1992 memo reveals

John Major privately admitted that he did not believe the IRA could be defeated militarily, a newly published memo from a 1992 meeting in Downing St has revealed.According to the Irish government’s memo, the then prime minister also warned that if the republicans thought Britain was afflicted with “battle fatigue”, they were wrong.The comments were made during a meeting in February 1992 between Major, the newly elected taoiseach Albert Reynolds, and other senior Irish ministers.The discussion in No 10, which came a matter of weeks before the UK general election, was held amid a series of talks between the main...
The Independent

Tories set to lose over 100 seats and five cabinet ministers at risk from wipe-out, poll predicts

Boris Johnson has been warned his party is set to lose more than 100 seats if he fails to curb public anger over sleaze, with five cabinet ministers on course for defeat at the next general election.A major new poll and constituency-by-constituency analysis shows the Conservatives’ majority would be wiped out, leaving Labour the largest party in a hung parliament.Labour is on 41 per cent – six points clear of the Conservatives, who are on 35 per cent – according to the huge Survation survey of 10,000 adults carried out on behalf of campaign group 38 Degrees.This could see...
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
NewsBreak
The Guardian

Boris Johnson’s predicament and the damage a ‘good’ education can cause

I feel sorry for Boris Johnson (North Shropshire: PM in ‘last chance saloon’, 18 December). Coming from a long-standing member of the Labour party, this may sound odd. I should add that I also come from a family that sent boys to Eton – girls were, and still are, spared such a fate – so I have intimate knowledge of the damage that such a “good education” can do. Puzzled readers have only to refer to Richard Beard’s Sad Little Men, as recommended by John Harris (Boris Johnson’s crises boil down to one thing: contempt for the rest of us, 12 December).
Shropshire Star

Critics eye new blow to Johnson in sleaze-triggered North Shropshire by-election

The constituency was considered ultra-safe for the Tories, but bookmakers have put the Lib Dems favourite after a turbulent period. Boris Johnson will suffer another major blow to his authority if the Tories lose the ultra-safe seat of North Shropshire in a by-election triggered by Owen Paterson’s resignation. Voters...
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite almost 100 Tory MPs rebelling

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite almost 100 Conservative MPs rebelling in a major blow to the prime minister’s authority.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues — the most contentious element of the plan among Tory backbenchers — was passed by 369 by 126 votes, with Mr Johnson forced to rely on Labour votes to get the measure through Parliament.Despite an eleventh-hour attempt by the prime minister to win over potential rebels in an address to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs, 97 voted against the proposals, marking the...
The New Yorker

Boris Johnson’s Christmas from Hell

What did you get for Secret Santa this year? Boris Johnson, the U.K.’s Prime Minister, got a series of nasty surprises, all of them worse than a lump of coal. Last week, a damning video from last year, in which aides joked about a party held at Downing Street while the country was in deep lockdown, went viral, sending Johnson into a tailspin of denials and apologies. In the clip, which was first uncovered by ITV News, Allegra Stratton, then Johnson’s press secretary, takes questions from colleagues at a mock press conference. (They were practicing for a briefing that never took place.) Stratton, looking professional in a sharp black blazer, stands at a podium flanked by Union Jack flags. “I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night,” Ed Oldfield, a special adviser to the Prime Minister, says. “Do you recognize those reports?”
