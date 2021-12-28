It's unclear if Boris Johnson can bounce back from low approval ratings and scandals

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will take on whoever leads the Conservative Party as he readied his shadow cabinet for an election in May 2023.In an interview with The Independent Sir Keir said there was “no plan for the future” under the Tories.He told the newspaper: “I don’t care who they put up… we will take on whoever is the Tory leader.“Whoever the leader is, whether it’s (Boris) Johnson or his successor… it is clear that we’ve already had 11, going on 12, years of Tory government, and it’s been a complete failure on any terms.”Sir...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO