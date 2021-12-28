ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Companies are working on technology to get cars to detect and prevent drunk driving

By Camila Domonoske
kazu.org
 16 hours ago

DOMONOSKE: Hi - doing great. How are you?. At a press event in Richmond, Va., mechanical engineer Ferhat Djouadi slips behind the wheel of a Chevy Malibu to demonstrate. It's 10 a.m. on a Wednesday, and everyone here is sober, so he sprays some Listerine in his mouth to trick the...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Legal Consequences of Drunk Driving

Based on the latest reports from the legal and highway safety sectors, an estimated one million people are arrested for driving while intoxicated each year in the United States. Some might argue that the number of people who drive under the influence of alcohol but don't get caught is probably much higher. In many cases, drunk drivers cause serious accidents that result in extensive injuries and even loss of life. Even in cases where drivers are pulled over without being in an accident, though, the consequences of driving while intoxicated can be quite harsh.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Custer County Chief

December is Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month

Don’t have one last alcoholic beverage “for the road” if you’re about to get on the road. December is designated as Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month to draw attention to the lifesaving topic, as drunk and drugged driving often increases in December due to travel and holiday parties with alcohol.
TRAFFIC
beverlypress.com

Authorities crack down on drunk driving

The Beverly Hills Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are reminding the public to celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The departments are committed to keeping communities safe during the holidays and encourage people to use...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Shapiro
Rock County Star Herald

'Drousy driving' is just as unsafe as drunk driving; avoid doing both

Question: I purchased an old trailer to haul my Ranger around. Are brakes required on it?. Answer: Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. Trailers manufactured after June 30, 1988, with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more require brakes installed on all wheels.
TRAFFIC
Consumer Reports.org

Most New Cars Have Safety Technology That Prevents Crashes, Report Shows

More than 12 major automakers equipped nearly all their 2021 vehicles with automatic emergency braking (AEB), a technology that has been proven to reduce crashes and injuries by stopping or slowing a vehicle if a collision is imminent. That number has increased by two automakers since last year, and shows that more manufacturers are on their way to meeting a voluntary commitment to equip nearly all vehicles with AEB by the production year beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tech#Drunk Driving#New Cars#Npr#Chevy#Guidehouse Insights
Odessa American

CATES: Please don’t drive drunk or drugged

Every New Year’s Eve since college, I think about the cost of driving drunk or drugged. My best friend and roommate graduated in early December and a little more than 3 weeks later, on New Year’s Eve, she was killed by a drunk driver. She was only 22. I would love to say she is the only person I have known who died in this senseless way, but she’s not. As awful as that was, she’s not the worst one. My husband’s best friend since elementary school and his wife lost their 8-year-old daughter to a person under the influence as well. The person that killed their child had multiple arrests for driving intoxicated behind the wheel, yet he still had a driver’s license and access to a vehicle. Even after killing that child and other children in the car, that person served a short sentence. Since then, the penalties for drugged or drunk driving have increased, and statistically, the numbers for drunk driving have gone down each year since the early 1980’s, though drugged driving is not decreasing at the same rates. Still, far too many people are killed when people are driving drunk or drugged. For this problem, like so many, the best medicine is not dealing with the aftermath, but preventing the problem to begin with.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
danapointtimes.com

Wellness & Prevention: Teens and Impaired Driving

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newschannel6now.com

TxDOT launches holiday drunk driving prevention campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During last year’s holiday season, 2,462 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes happened in Texas. Out of those crashes, 93 people were killed and another 215 were seriously injured. News Channel 6 Photojournalist Josh Rowe spoke to the Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday, and they...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
wmfe.org

Tow To Go Program Hopes to Prevent Drunk Drivers

After not offering the service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA Auto Club is once again teaming up with Anheuser-Busch this holiday season, offering its Tow To Go program now through January 3rd. As a last resort, Floridians who have had too much to drink can call 1-855-2...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
ACLU
MotorTrend Magazine

Are Bigger Cars Safer Than Smaller Cars? What About SUVs and Trucks?

Cars are safer than they've ever been. Looking at the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) yearly fatality statistics from 2019, you're less than half as likely to die in a car accident than you were in 1980 (22.5 deaths per 100,000 people compared to 11.0 in 2019). Of course, those numbers are also influenced by changes in infrastructure, policy, and driver behavior over the past three decades.
CARS
KTUL

Texas is the fifth worst drunk driving state in the country

SAN ANTONIO - Deaths from drunk driving remain a major problem throughout the state of Texas when compared to the rest of the country. A recent study showing ride share services like Uber and Lyft have not had as big of an impact as you might think. During the holidays...
TEXAS STATE
wbiw.com

Sheriff Rick Meyer releases statement on drunk and drugged driving prevention

JACKSON CO. – Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer released the following statement on the battle of drunk and drugged driving prevention. As your Sheriff and in partnership with state and local law enforcement, we are focused on your safety as you travel the roads this time of year. For that reason, we want to take this opportunity to pass along some helpful information.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
gearjunkie.com

Ford F-150 Recall: Nearly 185,000 Trucks Impacted Over Safety Concern

An underbody insulator may come loose and wear on the driveshaft, potentially fracturing it over time, and posing the risk of an accident. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a recall report, outlining a potential defect that could impact thousands of 2021-22 model year Ford F-150 pickup trucks.
CARS
kadn.com

Sudden Impact: Drunk Driving

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - In 2019, almost 2,400 teens in the U.S. aged 13–19 were killed in car crashes. Louisiana state police facilitate an interactive program that educates high school sophomores about the dangers of driving impaired, without a seat belt, and distracted driving. State Trooper Thomas Gossen says...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy