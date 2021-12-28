New Mexico Minimum Wage To Increase For 2022

Photo: Getty Images

New Mexico is set to increase its hourly minimum wage from $10.50 to $11.50 at the start of the new year.

The Associated Press reported the Workforce Solutions Department issued a reminder on Monday to employers and workers about the increase for 2022.

The New Mexico statewide minimum wage is set to gradually rise to $12 by 2023 in a reform signed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham . The move to increase minimum wage was backed by President Joe Biden and his plan to raise the federal minimum wage requirement for most workers from $7.25 an hour to $15.

Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe, Bernalillo County and Santa Fe County have higher local minimum wages in effect, according to The Associated Press .

New Mexico is one of 25 states that is increasing its minimum wage in 2022. While most states are implementing the increase on January 1, some are going into effect later in the year.

Here's a look at the 25 states that are increasing the minimum wage in 2022: