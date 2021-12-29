ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia businesses making tough decisions amid rise in COVID cases

Across the area, restaurant owners are making hard decisions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Some are closing or limiting hours because of staffing issues. Others are shutting down for a few weeks to be proactive.

Either way, it's a rough patch for an already ailing industry.

"What's tough is that this week, in particular, especially New Year's, this is a very festive time. And it's typically one of our best weeks of the year in the industry. We make a lot of our change. So having this hit right now is, you know, certainly not fortuitous," said Iron Chef Jose Garces, who owns a number of eateries across the area.

At Distrito in West Philadelphia and Hook and Master -- his new pizza spot in Fishtown -- Garces is moving to takeout and delivery through January 12.

The idea is to keep everyone safe, keep any potential spread down and keep customer confidence high until we get to the other side of this.

Jerry's Bar in Northern Liberties is another business making changes. They are now closed until January 4 due to rising COVID cases.

One restaurant that's remaining open for now is Cuba Libre in Old City.

SEE ALSO: CDC cuts isolation restrictions for those who catch COVID, recommends shorter quarantine for all

The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant.

Assistant General Manager Aaron Bowners says they're doing what they feel is best for their employees and community.

"We're trying to be as proactive as possible to stay open as long as possible. Unless we have some major catastrophe happen, we plan to stay open," said Bowers.

He says they've also made several adjustments to keep their environment as safe as they know how.

"Our procedures for sanitizing and disinfecting is one of our highest priorities. Also, our air filtration system, we completely changed that," said Bowers.

Starting January 3, 2022, any establishment in Philadelphia that sells food and/or drink for consumption onsite may admit only patrons who have completed their vaccine series.

After January 17, negative COVID-19 tests can no longer be accepted in lieu of proof of vaccination.

The requirement does not apply to people who are exempted from vaccination, including children under 5 or people with proven medical or religious exemptions.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia doctor says omicron variant is 'spreading like wildfire'

According to the latest data from the CDC, New Jersey is being hit the hardest, averaging over 14,000 COVID-19 cases a day.

Delaware is seeing over a thousand new cases a day, up 67% from two weeks prior.

And Pennsylvania has 9,175 new daily cases. That's up 10% from the previous two weeks.

In the last two weeks, 15.9% of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. The city is averaging 1,462 cases of COVID per day over the last two weeks.

Comments / 9

Donna Haubrick Berger
3d ago

Better yet leave Philly restaurants outside of Philly aren’t doing this vaccine people are spreader too all Kenny doing is driving people to leave Philly

Reply
4
Charles Cadwallader
3d ago

Considering you can take a short trip outside the city, and not have to put up with this nonsense, let these restuarants go down. Time for some new blood, people who will stand against this nonsense. Let's Go Brandon!!

Reply
2
 

CBS Philly

School District Of Philadelphia Plans To Resume In-Person Learning Tuesday Despite COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Schools around the area have made various different decisions about how to return after the holiday break. The School District of Philadelphia plans to resume full in-person learning on Tuesday despite the current COVID surge. The school district says it has been consulting with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and they all agree students will be better off in school. The district says a prolonged pause of in-person learning has serious consequences for children and families. Given the current surge, officials don’t believe a two-week pause would have an impact. They add school settings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Several Philadelphia Bars, Restaurants Shutting Down During Busy New Year’s Holiday Due To COVID Surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we count down to 2022, we’re also counting a record number of COVID cases fueled by the omicron variant. In Philadelphia, celebrating safely means tough choices for bars and restaurants. The Department of Health says Philadelphia is averaging nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day. This surge is impacting restaurants during one of their busiest times of the year. With only one day left until the new year, many Philadelphians are enjoying these last days by dining in at their favorite restaurants; many of which have begun shutting down and making tough calls, thanks to a spike...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

School Districts Throughout Philadelphia Region Grappling With Whether To Bring Students Back As COVID Cases Explode

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As COVID cases rise and concerns over a post-holiday surge continue, several school districts across our region have a tough decision to make before classes start back up: Revert back to remote learning or return to classes in-person. With COVID cases exploding throughout the region, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant, school districts are grappling with whether to return students to in-person learning after the holiday break. The Garnet Valley School District in Delaware County will be returning students to the classroom next week but will be monitoring cases in the area very closely. “Clearly we’re not going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Businesses Concerned About Mask Mandate’s Impact On Bottom Line

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As Baltimore County’s indoor mask mandate went into effect Wednesday, there was a mixture of reaction from residents and business owners. While some people see the measures as a necessary step to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay, some in the business community are voicing concerns about the impact it could have on their bottom lines. That’s true for Nara Khakurel, owner of Coffee Talk Café in Towson, who said he has required customers to wear masks since the outset of the pandemic. He is worried the mandate may drive business away. “I was thinking 2022 was going...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
