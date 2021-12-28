ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PA Man Stabs Victim With Pairing Knife In Christmas Family Dispute: Police

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2S64_0dXm0NDv00

A 21-year-old central Pennsylvania man was arrested on Christmas Day after stabbing someone in his Lancaster home, authorities said.

Officers were called around 11:50 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Harrisburg Pike on a report of a domestic dispute, Manheim Township police said.

Rayvon Thomas allegedly stabbed another person in the chest with a paring knife during a fight, according to investigators.

It is not clear what sparked the argument.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Thomas was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail, according to public court records.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked At Walmart: Coroner

A man was found dead in a car parked at Walmart in central Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities say. The man was found in his vehicle, which he is thought to have been living in at the East York Walmart located at 2801 East Market Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the coroner.
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
cbs17

2 arrested after man found dead inside Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police arrested two people after a man was found dead inside a southeast Raleigh home on Sunday afternoon. Just after 3:30 p.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of Rushford Lane in the Parrish Manor community near Garner. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 37-year-old Christopher...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stabs#Christmas#Lancaster County Prison#Central Pennsylvania#Harrisburg Pike
The Independent

Teacher arrested for notes pasted over school pretending to be bullied child plotting massacre

The day after a student killed four classmates in Oxford, Michigan, a teacher in Iowa was arrested for allegedly pretending to be a troubled student who planned to shoot up the high school where she worked. Katrina Phelan, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with three counts of making "threats of terrorism," according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. Ms Phelan taught at Abraham Lincoln High School and allegedly tried to start rumours at the school that a violent student was planning an attack. “[D]etectives conducted an investigation into a series of anonymous handwritten notes found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Woman Reported Dead By White Man She Met On Bumble, Family Says Police Won’t Investigate

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has raised concerns about the way Bridgeport, Ct. police is handling their investigation into her death. According to Westchester 12, the young woman’s death was reported by an “older white man” she had met on Bumble. She was reportedly discovered unresponsive on Dec. 12, then later passed away, though additional details abut her death have not been released.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Independent

Pregnant librarian killed after pulling gun on motorcyclist in road rage row

A pregnant librarian was killed after she allegedly pulled a gun on a motorcyclist in a road rage row in Florida.Sara Nicole Morales, 35, was shot dead by Andrew Derr during a confrontation outside her home in Orange City on 20 November.The incident began when Ms Morales allegedly intentionally hit Mr Derr’s motorcycle with her car on North Volusia Avenue and fled the scene, the Orange City Police Department said in a news release.Mr Derr and a witness called police and followed Ms Morales to an intersection where they demanded she stop to await officers’ arrival.When she refused to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Central Pennsylvania Girl Missing For Days: Police

A teenage girl has been missing from her home in central Pennsylvania for days, according to police.Lana Halilovic, 16, of Harrisburg, has not been seen since she left her home on Dec. 2 at approximately 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township police.Lana is described as approximately 5 foot…
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Off-duty police officer accused of hitting and killing nurse and taking body home to discuss with mom before calling 911

An off-duty police officer allegedly hit and killed a man with his car, but rather than reporting the tragedy to 911 or his law enforcement colleagues, he instead drove home with the body and talked the situation over with his parents, according to authorities. Louis Santiago, a police officer in Newark, New Jersey, is facing several charges that include reckless vehicular homicide and desecrating human remains after he allegedly committed a hit-and-run on 1 November, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office. Both Mr Santiago's mother and another passenger in the car on the night of the accident are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
184K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy