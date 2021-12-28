ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Backs Mother Who Asked Son to Hold off Marrying Girlfriend Until After College

By Sara Santora
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"Dan had multiple college options which he was going to decline to stay in our town and marry Fran," the Redditor...

Michelle Cruz
11h ago

Hey Fran, "what's love got to do with ut?" Love doesn't find gainful employment, pay bills, or make your more marketable. Mom was right, if it's true love, it's worth the wait.

Mary Rose Blais Voyer
13h ago

I have told my grandchildren to get an education, get your career off the ground and then think about marriage & children.

Debbie Burtwell
11h ago

It is FACT. That You, Should Not Make Any Life Long, Decisions Until the Age of TWENTY FIVE. Because are Brains, are not fully developed until then. So Please Wait. You, Will Be Glad You, Did.🤔🤗

