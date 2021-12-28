Oregon State University Joins Growing List of Schools Requiring COVID Booster Shot

Oregon State University plans to resume in-person instruction and other university activities and operations on January 3 as planned at all of its campuses and locations. “Our decision is informed by federal, state and local health authority guidance and is buoyed by positive signs that Omicron, while highly transmissible, may be resulting in milder symptoms and fewer cases of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” said Becky Johnson, OSU’s interim president. “The university’s decision is intentional. We are mindful that classrooms, where students and faculty are vaccinated and wear face coverings, have not been a significant source of virus spread. We seek to minimize disruption of student learning and experience and provide predictability for our faculty and university operations.

OREGON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO