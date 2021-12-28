ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

No Wrongdoing Found in Officer Kneeling on Student During Arrest Amid Bans of Practice

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The officer was recorded restraining the student last month, after the student had allegedly physically attacked another...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brockton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Houston Police Department#Kneeling#Brockton High School#The Enterprise#Brockton Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
693K+
Followers
75K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy