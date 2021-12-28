5 Large Texas Centers Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment, Overall Supplies Dwindling

OCALA, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the availability of a new antibody treatment for high-risk groups before exposure or infection of COVID-19. The governor said during a news conference in Ocala that the state has 3,100 doses of the AstraZeneca antibody drug Evusheld, which was authorized by the Food and Drug administration earlier this month. The drug will be available for people 12 years and older with serious health problems or allergies. Regulators said the required two antibody injections may be effective at preventing COVID-19 infections for six months.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO