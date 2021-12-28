Judge Rejects Free Speech Argument, Refuses to Dismiss Indictment Against Four Proud Boys

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO