El Salvador Prosecutor Says Government Formed 'Pact' With MS-13 to Keep Peace
"Our investigations were what led to the government dissolving the anti-corruption body," prosecutor German Arriaza...www.newsweek.com
"Our investigations were what led to the government dissolving the anti-corruption body," prosecutor German Arriaza...www.newsweek.com
Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, is an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles, California, in the 1970s and 1980s. Originally, the gang was set up to protect Salvadoran immigrants from other gangs in the Los Angeles area. Over time, the gang grew into a more traditional criminal organization. MS-13 is defined by its cruelty, and its rivalry with the 18th Street gang.
if you really don't know about social life of other countries maybe you really shouldn't comment, what I can say about those people is that they're more likely to be there for each other than any American will that's all we do is talk s*** about each other and be two-faced behind each other's back
America might need to take notes. because honestly the prison system isn't stopping nor slowing down gang violence. for example Kamala is known for locking up hundreds maybe thousands of gang members but look at the violence all over California rn.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 33