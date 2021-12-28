ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

El Salvador Prosecutor Says Government Formed 'Pact' With MS-13 to Keep Peace

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 17 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

"Our investigations were what led to the government dissolving the anti-corruption body," prosecutor German Arriaza...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 33

june silverman b
13h ago

Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, is an international criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles, California, in the 1970s and 1980s. Originally, the gang was set up to protect Salvadoran immigrants from other gangs in the Los Angeles area. Over time, the gang grew into a more traditional criminal organization. MS-13 is defined by its cruelty, and its rivalry with the 18th Street gang.

Reply(1)
6
Dapp62
6h ago

if you really don't know about social life of other countries maybe you really shouldn't comment, what I can say about those people is that they're more likely to be there for each other than any American will that's all we do is talk s*** about each other and be two-faced behind each other's back

Reply(2)
7
nolaborn
3h ago

America might need to take notes. because honestly the prison system isn't stopping nor slowing down gang violence. for example Kamala is known for locking up hundreds maybe thousands of gang members but look at the violence all over California rn.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Haitian president was working on list of powerful people involved in drug trade to give US officials before his assassination, report says

A new report suggests that the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti was meant to stop him from implicating powerful people as participants and beneficiaries in the world of drug trafficking. In July, armed cartel hitmen burst into Mr Moïse's residence and gunned him down in his bedroom, leaving his wife wounded and bleeding out. Fearing that the hitmen might execute her as well, Martine Moïse pretended to be dead. That's when she heard the hitmen searching frantically for something in her and her husband's bedroom. "That's it!" one of the hitmen yelled out before the group fled...
POLITICS
Miami Herald

Biden must act on ‘grave threat’ as Maduro’s Venezuela aligns with Iran and Hezbollah | Opinion

Under the illegitimate rule of Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela has grown closer than ever to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Absent a robust response from President Biden to isolate both regimes from each other economically and militarily, Venezuela may become a forward operating base in the Western Hemisphere for Iranian forces to undermine U.S. national security.
U.S. POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Russian court shuts renowned rights group

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court on Tuesday shut down one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters. The Supreme Court’s ruling revoked the legal status of Memorial, an international human rights group that drew international acclaim […]
POLITICS
Reason.com

Canada Granted Permanent Residency to a Record Number of People in 2021

Immigration ground to a halt in the United States this past year, nominally due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Migrants who are already in the U.S. haven't fared much better in 2021, with processing times for naturalization and status adjustment applications still at "crisis levels." But our northern neighbor is proving that it doesn't have to be this way.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodolfo Delgado
New York Post

Putin flunky warns Russia will put ‘gun to America’s head’ as tensions grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for increasing tensions in Eastern Europe and suggested a “military-technical” response if his request for security guarantees is not met — while a media mouthpiece for the Kremlin warned that Russia will hold a gun to “America’s head” if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Migrants in Caravan Protest to Demand Better Treatment in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Migrants traveling by caravan through Mexico in hopes of reaching the United States held a rally in Mexico City on Thursday, demanding that the Mexican government do more to help them. Led by protesters carrying a banner reading, "To migrate is not a crime, the criminal...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Ms 13#Corruption#Salvadoran#Reuters#German#New Ideas
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump 2024 run would cause constitutional crisis, says former Biden speechwriter

A campaign to regain the presidency by Donald Trump in 2024 could lead to a constitutional crisis or even a civil war, Vanderbilt University professor and occasional Joe Biden adviser Jon Meacham has warned. Mr Meachem, a former Newsweek editor-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning-historian who assisted Mr Biden’s speechwriting team during the 2020 campaign, told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that the US was in an “unfolding” constitutional crisis in the wake of the 6 January attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “I think we came as close to losing the Constitution, and when we say democracy, America is not a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
The Independent

GOP House candidate suggests executing top US general on television

A Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has suggested that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should face a court-martial and be executed on live television if found guilty. Noah Malgeri, a GOP candidate from Nevada with a law degree from George Washington University, made the comments about Gen Mark Milley in a Facebook Live interview with Veterans in Politics, a right-leaning organisation whose website displays members of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group posing on its homepage. Mr Malgeri himself is a US Army veteran.“We don’t need a congressional commission to investigate the crimes of Mark...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Russia will strike Ukraine soon -- Putin is playing with Biden and NATO

Do not be distracted by Russia’s announcement on Sunday of a troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian border. It may appear that Moscow is signaling, ahead of the just announced U.S.-Russia talks early next year, that it favors a diplomatic approach to resolving the current standoff with the U.S. and NATO over Ukraine. But in all likelihood it is just a ruse.
POLITICS
BBC

Crocodiles turn on humans amid Iran water crisis

Lying on the floor of his modest home, Siahouk was in excruciating pain from the injury to his right hand, the result of a nightmarish encounter. Just two days earlier, on a scorchingly hot August afternoon, the frail 70-year-old shepherd had gone to fetch water from a pond when he was pounced on by a gando, the local name for a mugger crocodile in Iran's Baluchistan region.
ANIMALS
Denver Post

Guest commentary: Joe Biden may not realize it— but Joe Manchin is saving his presidency

Rarely in Washington do you see the mettle that Sen. Joe Manchin put on display recently. By refusing to vote for the current iteration of the Build Back Better bill (BBB), the White House’s “transformative” social spending and climate change bill, the West Virginia Democrat put a key portion of President Biden’s legislative agenda on ice. But in all the fuss about the merits of the underlying legislation—and Manchin supports several of the provisions in it—we’re losing the most important element of the story: Manchin has bravely spotlighted exactly what’s wrong with Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
693K+
Followers
75K+
Post
707M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy