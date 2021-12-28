More Than 34,000 Homeless, Another 43,000 Displaced by Floods From Month of Rain
In Brazil, 21 people have died and 358 have been injured from the floods in Bahia. At least five damns are in danger of bursting after the historic...www.newsweek.com
In Brazil, 21 people have died and 358 have been injured from the floods in Bahia. At least five damns are in danger of bursting after the historic...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0