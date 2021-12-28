ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Than 34,000 Homeless, Another 43,000 Displaced by Floods From Month of Rain

By Katie Wermus
Newsweek
 16 hours ago
In Brazil, 21 people have died and 358 have been injured from the floods in Bahia. At least five damns are in danger of bursting after the historic...

The Independent

Severe Brazil flooding spreads in Bahia and beyond

A total of 116 cities in the northeastern Brazilian state of Bahia were in a state of emergency because of flooding on Tuesday due to heavy rains that have been pounding the region since the end of November. Cities in at least five other states in Brazil's north and southeast have also been flooded in recent days.In Bahia, flooding has affected more than 400,000 people. In at least 50 cities, water surged into homes and businesses, and people were forced to abandon their belongings. Official data from the state government shows 31,500 people have been left homeless and an...
Newsweek

