North Carolina Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Teenage Son in the Head
The 15-year-old boy has sustained a life-threatening injury after being shot once in the head with a...www.newsweek.com
So is this police officer going to be charged with something? Because if it was anybody else they would be charged with all kinds of sh*t.
Having a firearm should means having the utmost respect for the consequences. Gun safety should be first in mind at all times. As an officer, whenever your handling your firearm, it should be going from holster to holster, or safe unless cleaning. Always know your safe direction and always assume the firearm is loaded and capable of discharging a round until its rendered safe. I can't imagine how this officer accidentally shot his son but my heart goes out to him. I hope he has a strong support system around him that he can draw strength and good council from. If there is something more to this story, I'm sure we will learn about it in the coming days.
Even trained professionals aren't exempt from accidental gun violence in the home. "For every time a gun in the home was used in a self-defense or legally justifiable shooting, there were four unintentional shootings, seven criminal assaults or homicides, and 11 attempted or completed suicides."-Injuries and deaths due to firearms in the home-A L Kellermann et al. Journal of Trauma Trauma. 1998 Aug.
