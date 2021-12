A Cumberland County grand jury has indicted a Vineland man in an alleged drunk driving crash that killed a teenager riding a bicycle. Phillip J. Cox, 55, was driving an SUV on West Park Drive in Vineland on April 29 when police said he struck Daniel A. Diaz, 18, of Vineland, from behind as the high school senior rode his bike. The SUV and bike were traveling in the same lane of traffic, and Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO