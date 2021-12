Katie Rausch drained five 3-pointers and netted 27 points to lead South Brunswick past Union Catholic, 58-32, in the Brunswick Classic at North Brunswick. Alexis Lease-Springer added nine points while Carla Seyfarth also scored eight points with five rebounds, three assists, and a block for the Vikings (2-0), which led 35-19 at the half. Zoe Zamir and Meher Vig chipped in with six points apiece as well.

UNION, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO