Richard Marcinko: Seal Team Six founder dies at 81

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Marcinko, who has died at the age of 81, made his mark on the US military as founding commander of Seal Team Six, one of America's elite special forces units which would later carry out a deadly raid against Osama Bin Laden. A Vietnam War veteran, he led...

