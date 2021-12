BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is growing at a faster rate than any other state in the country and it has been for half a decade. The Gem State welcomed 53,151 new residents in 2021 and 48,876 of them came from other states, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau numbers. Idaho's 2.9% growth rate topped Utah and Montana, each with a second-place 1.7% growth rate.

