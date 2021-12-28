White Georgia Rep. Calls Kwanzaa A “Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath”
The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
The racist hypocrisy of white people using Black vernacular to erase Blackness from the classroom shows why the term “woke” needs to be permanently scrubbed from the Caucasian lexicon. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. If conservative officials and lawmakers insist on continuing their propaganda-reliant war on Critical...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed the national branch of College Republicans for observing Kwanzaa, the seven-day celebration of Black and African family, community and culture. The Georgia Republican called Kwanzaa, which began on Sunday, a “fake religion created by a psychopath.”. Mrs. Greene, responding to a tweet by the...
For the past two years, the mainstream media has given tons of coverage to the Black Lives Matter movement — and rightly so. More than 80 percent of black Americans, including me, support the movement, especially in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. But the media is missing many nuances among African-Americans. For one, we don’t all vote alike.
Republicans recently resurrected the “White Replacement Theory.” The last time I heard that phrase used was when white supremacists chanted; “Jews will not replace us,” at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va. (Aug. 12, 2017). But are white Americans really being replaced? Our national census should be able to answer that question.
Greene said Friday that she was running for Congress in order to “restore” the United States to the “Christian principles” that she credited with “[giving] rise to the greatest nation the world has ever known”. Rep. Gwen Greene wished all Americans and her constituents...
They are judged by the color of their skin. Harassed and subject to “corporate racism” at work. Taught to feel bad about themselves and to hate their country. Subject to “dark emotions of pessimism and despair.”. Forget the water hoses, the back of the bus and the...
Politics is a bad religion. People may argue about the purpose of religion. For some it is a moral code—a set of principles that provides guideposts to living a virtuous life and that helps man to win the fight against his own human nature. For others, it creates a sense of purpose or belonging to a community.
Conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene showed her true colors, again, while trying to diminish the meaning of Kwanzaa . Taylor made her latest ignorant statement while responding to a tweet from the College Republicans group, which tweeted, “Wishing you a happy and prosperous Kwanza.” “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath,” the conservative said in response to the tweet. “You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS.” Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath. You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS. https://t.co/NrhE6O6BG5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 26, 2021 Greene also attempted to slander activist Maulana Karenga, who created the seven-day holiday in 1966. Karenga, who was convicted of felonious assault and false imprisonment in 1971, has insisted he was targeted because of his work in Black nationalist politics….
Referring specifically to abortion and euthanasia, the Roman Pontiff wrote, “Choices once unanimously considered criminal and rejected by the common moral sense are gradually becoming socially acceptable.”. When I was studying political science at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, Illinois, during the early 2000s, the Pope’s full-throated...
I don’t know who my friend Tenoch Flores was more aggravated by: me or New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb. What set Tenoch off was hearing me on the radio asking Cobb a question from the audience during his appearance at City Arts & Lectures. It was a few days...
Religion has always been at the center of American life, but in recent years many Americans are turning away from faith. The polling firm Gallup has been tracking trends in religion since the 1930s when church membership among Americans hovered in the 70 percent region. It stayed that high through the late 1990s, but in the last couple of decades, it has plunged.
Remembering and Reaffirming Its Liberational Origins. As December opens up expanded conversations and questions about the origins and practice of Kwanzaa in anticipation of its 55th anniversary celebrations by millions of African peoples around the world, it is good to remember and reaffirm its liberational origins in struggle. For indeed, Kwanzaa was conceived and created in the midst of struggle, in the transformative fire and force of the Black Freedom Movement. In 1965, the Year of the Revolt in Watts and greater Los Angeles, I was a graduate student at UCLA working on my doctorate in political science with a specialization in African Studies. But my mind and heart were turned toward the liberation struggle of our people. And the August Revolt signaled a turning point for both me and the Black Freedom Movement.
As the holiday season enters its final act, Kwanzaa commenced on December 26, and runs until New Year’s Day. Unlike Christmas and Hannukah, Kwanzaa is relatively new, and started in 1966. It was founded by Dr. Maulana Karenga, who drew inspiration from West African harvest festivals. In that spirit,...
Kwanzaa is an annual week-long celebration of African and African American culture, honoring pan-African culture, community, and families, and their respective contributions to the world at large. The Kwanzaa holiday honors the Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles, of African culture. These are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and...
KWANZAA: Practicing Seven African-Centered Principles. (This article first appeared for Kwanzaa 2019) Each year Kwanzaa provides us with a special and unique time to see and celebrate ourselves as African people in beautiful, uplifting and liberating ways. But it also offers us a set of principles which, if practiced throughout the year, ensure that Kwanzaa and the Nguzo Saba, the Seven Principles, are not only subjects and references for a season, but also a lived and living tradition. Indeed, making Kwanzaa and the Nguzo Saba what Seba Malcolm called “a living reality” is made more compelling by their origins in a history and culture of righteous and relentless struggle by our people to bring and sustain good in the world.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) believes the GOP may be “turning people away” with attempts at more inclusive outreach during the holidays. The far-right Republican sent the College Republicans a frosty message late Monday after the national group marked the start of Kwanzaa in a Twitter post that also happened to misspell the name of the festival.
Since 1966 Kwanzaa has been an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1, based on traditions from various parts of Africa. Black Panther Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts, California riots as a specifically African-American holiday. Karenga said his goal was to “give Blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give Blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”
