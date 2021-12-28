ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road work planned

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues.

Bridge work set for Staton House Road

Bridge replacement work on Staton House Road near N.C. 33 will close a portion of the road for nine months, the N.C. Department of Transportation reported. The work near Mount Pleasant Christian Church is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 3. Crews will replace the bridge over Johnson Mill Run.
Mayor receives support for road work

With a revenue stream of about $5 million a year, the Seymour Redevelopment Commission has funded several major projects including renovations to One Chamber Square and construction of Crossroads Community Park and the Burkart Boulevard south bypass over the years. The commission also has provided funding for the Jackson County...
Roads, flood projects in county's plans for Laughlin

LAUGHLIN — Laughlin residents are all-too familiar with the state of the roads in the township. Bob Leuck is aware of that. Leuck, deputy director of the Clark County Public Works Department, discussed roads and other public works projects at the December meeting of the Laughlin Town Advisory Board.
Snow plows continue to work to clear roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city has been hard at work since the early hours of Monday morning plowing and salting roadways, attempting to maintain safe driving conditions throughout Southern Idaho. Just after 3:00 a.m., all eight plows in Twin Falls were dispatched to manage the main arterial...
Full Highway 99 Closure In Lodi To Begin Wednesday Night

LODI (CBS13) — Part of Highway 99 in Lodi will see a full closure Wednesday night through Thursday morning as crews raise the Lockeford Street overcrossing to improve vertical clearance. According to Caltrans, all lanes between State Route 12/Victor Road and Turner Road will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday with reopening expected by 5 a.m. Thursday. Detour routes are: Northbound traffic is advised to exit at SR-12/Victor Road, turn right on Victor Road, left on Cluff Avenue, left on Black Diamond Way, right on Beckman Road, then continue north on Beckman until you reach the northbound 99 on-ramp. Southbound traffic is advised to exit at Turner Road to Cherokee Lane, turn east on SR-12/Victor Road and use the southbound 99 on-ramp. Caltrans said the bridge work is to raise the overcrossing to fit the 16-feet, 6-inch standard vertical clearance to avoid high-load strikes.
New Construction Planned for Hillcrest Road

A 5,010-square-foot home is planned for 25 Hillcrest Road in New Canaan. The five bedroom home will include five full bathrooms, one half-bath and a finished 900-square-foot basement for a mudroom and playroom. It will cost about $755,000 to build. The one-acre property, located in the one-acre zone, had been...
Crews hard at work clearing snowy roads

EUGENE, Ore. -- Road crews with the city of Eugene are hard at work getting icy and snow-covered roads cleared as we expect more snow is on the way. According to some of these crew members, they each spend about 12 hours each shift clearing roadways. Matt Steele, who works...
Road will shut for culvert repair works

A road running over a tributary of the River Severn will be closed for three weeks for repair work. The work will require the temporary closure of Leaton Lodge Culvert from January 5. The culvert carries a C classified road over a tributary of the river between Forton Farm junction...
Road closure for bridge work to begin Jan. 3

Carolina Road near Cypress Chapel Road will close Jan. 3 as the Carolina Road Bridge over Cypress Swamp will be replaced, according to the city’s Department of Public Works. Detours will be in place for both cars and trucks. The road had been scheduled to close Nov. 29 to...
Repair work continues on a number of Whatcom County roads

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A number of roads in Whatcom County are still closed due to damage from flooding in November. Birch Bay-Lynden Road remains closed by a washout at California Creek near Hamm Road. Emergency repairs are expected to be completed by mid-January. Design and permitting needs for...
Woodruff Road plan approved

Brace for heavy traffic, lower gas prices, experts say. Rep. Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19 in breakthrough case. Upstate seeing increase of domestic violence during holidays, officials say. Unlikely animal duo found running loose; animal shelter looking for owner. Here's what SC health officials say about using a rapid home...
Black Says Several Road Projects Are Planned

As we get ready for a new year, 7th District State Representative Rusty Black says there are several road and bridge projects that are set to begin over the next two years. He says for the 2022 projects, with the exception of the “Safety Improvements” on Highway 6, the projects are already under contract. These are called STRIP and FARM Projects.
Housing development in the plans for Island Road in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. – Two development groups appeared before the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission Monday seeking rezoning to allow a hotel and multi-family housing development on two sites near the future Hard Rock Resort and Casino. Developers of the Centre Point Bristol project in Bristol Tennessee are asking that 12.6...
Road closure planned due to bridge repair

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those that travel on CR 324 in Craighead County often will need to be prepared to stop starting next week. Craighead County Highway Department will close CR 324 on Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 7:30 am until 4 pm or until the work is completed. The...
VDOT suspends lane closures and road work for the holidays

An email from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced the suspension of lane closures and road work through the holidays. All work zones will be lift and lane closures will be suspended from Thur. Dec. 23 through Mon. Dec. 27. You can expect the same for those previous listed...
Canton completes its work on village zoning plan

CANTON — With three unanimous votes, the Canton Village Board of Trustees jumped through the final hoops to approve its comprehensive zoning revision Wednesday night. “This is a big deal,” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said as the last resolution passed. The process began after the October 2019 adoption...
