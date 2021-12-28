Man faces capital murder charge in connection to deadly Garland shooting: police

A 33-year-old man faces capital murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed three teenagers in Garland on Sunday night, police say. A 14-year-old boy arrested on Monday was released.

Richard Acosta Jr., 33, turned himself in on Monday, Garland police said . He was seen with the gunman inside the pickup truck that fled the convenience store where the shooting took place.

On Monday, police said they'd arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting but had not charged him with anything. He was released to his family after Acosta's arrest.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Texaco in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street in Garland, police said.

Police said the teens killed were 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. The boy in the hospital is a 15-year-old, who works at the convenience store.

Police said they believed the shooting was in retaliation for another incident and was a targeted attack on at least one of the people inside the store.

Acosta's bond was set at $1 million.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

