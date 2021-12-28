ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Man faces capital murder charge in connection to deadly Garland shooting: police

By Chris Blake
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgvKN_0dXlwJNN00

A 33-year-old man faces capital murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed three teenagers in Garland on Sunday night, police say. A 14-year-old boy arrested on Monday was released.

Richard Acosta Jr., 33, turned himself in on Monday, Garland police said . He was seen with the gunman inside the pickup truck that fled the convenience store where the shooting took place.

On Monday, police said they'd arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting but had not charged him with anything. He was released to his family after Acosta's arrest.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a Texaco in the 700 block of W. Walnut Street in Garland, police said.

Police said the teens killed were 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyala and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia. The boy in the hospital is a 15-year-old, who works at the convenience store.

Police said they believed the shooting was in retaliation for another incident and was a targeted attack on at least one of the people inside the store.

Acosta's bond was set at $1 million.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

mollie
14h ago

So he was driving. Who was the shooter? Why did they release the one they said did the shooting? What am I missing?

