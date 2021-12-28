School of Comedy takes humor into NC classrooms

As technology continues to take steps forward, the Highland School District is planning on moving with it. During the Highland School Board’s regular meeting on December 13th, the board approved the purchase of short-throw projectors for all classrooms in the district. Superintendent Ken Crawford says that right now the classrooms have promethean boards that are around 10-15 years old that have run their course. Crawford shares his excitement about moving forward with these upgrades, “It’s just the next bump in technology. It’s interactive, you can connect different computers to it, kids can WiFi in and out. It will help out our teachers and students tremendously just having the latest in technology. As well as just having a really, really nice board. It’s much brighter, it’s much easier to interact with.”

