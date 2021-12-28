Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 28

Game of the Day

Peekskill 50, Carmel 37

Bethani Overby dropped 27 points for the Red Devils, who held the Rams to 13 points in the second half. Kiki Mercado added nine points for Peekskill. Madelyn McMath led Carmel with 18 points.

Player of the Day

Sierra Linnin - Albertus Magnus

Schedule

Wednesday

Gorton at Greeley, 10 a.m.

John Jay-Cross River vs. Newtown (Conn.) 3 p.m.

Pelham Booster Club Tournament

Poughkeepsie vs. Fox Lane, 11 a.m.

John Jay-EF vs. Pelham, 3 p.m.

Black and Red Tournament at Nyack

Consolation, ppd.

Championship, 4 p.m.

Richard McNichol’s Christmas Tournament at Magnus

Tappan Zee vs. Albertus or Scarsdale, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Clarkstown North at Hillhouse (Conn.), 4 p.m.

Results

Monday

Ridgefield 55, John Jay-Cross River 40

Annabel Brennan and Brooke Habinowski led the Wolves, getting seven points apiece. Shannon Nolan, Mia Puccio, Jess Martin, and Sela Halaifonua each added six points in the loss.

Tuesday

Maria Regina 52, Kennedy Catholic 38

Grainne Lavery had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who turned a 10-5 deficit after one into a 27-18 halftime lead. Chandia Chansrisuriyawong added nine points, dropping four consecutive free throws in the closing minutes to seal the win. Madison Lopez had 10 points for the Gaels.

Stamford (Conn.) 48, Clarkstown North 32

Pelham Booster Club Tournament

John Jay-East Fishkill 69, Fox Lane 29

Pelham 65, Poughkeepsie 31

Allie Prisco and Mia Orlando set the pace for the Pelicans, finishing with 14 points apiece. J’zelle Wilson netted 15 points for the Pioneers.

Red and Black Tournament at Nyack

Nyack vs. East Ramapo, canceled

Richard McNichol’s Christmas Tournament at Magnus

Clarkstown South vs. Tappan Zee, canceled

Albertus Magnus 61, Scarsdale 50

Sierra Linnin scored 19 to lead the Falcons, who are playing Tappan Zee in the final at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Karly Fischer added 16 points and Allie Falesto finished with 13 points. The Raiders got 19 points from Hannah Wasserman and 13 points from Chloe Paguin.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 28