Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 28
Game of the Day
Peekskill 50, Carmel 37
Bethani Overby dropped 27 points for the Red Devils, who held the Rams to 13 points in the second half. Kiki Mercado added nine points for Peekskill. Madelyn McMath led Carmel with 18 points.
Player of the Day
Sierra Linnin - Albertus Magnus
Con Edison Athlete of the Week: Hastings girls basketball's Paige Martin
Rankings: White Plains and Panas leap into the top 10
Schedule
Wednesday
Gorton at Greeley, 10 a.m.
John Jay-Cross River vs. Newtown (Conn.) 3 p.m.
Pelham Booster Club Tournament
Poughkeepsie vs. Fox Lane, 11 a.m.
John Jay-EF vs. Pelham, 3 p.m.
Black and Red Tournament at Nyack
Consolation, ppd.
Championship, 4 p.m.
Richard McNichol’s Christmas Tournament at Magnus
Tappan Zee vs. Albertus or Scarsdale, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Clarkstown North at Hillhouse (Conn.), 4 p.m.
Results
Monday
Ridgefield 55, John Jay-Cross River 40
Annabel Brennan and Brooke Habinowski led the Wolves, getting seven points apiece. Shannon Nolan, Mia Puccio, Jess Martin, and Sela Halaifonua each added six points in the loss.
Tuesday
Maria Regina 52, Kennedy Catholic 38
Grainne Lavery had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who turned a 10-5 deficit after one into a 27-18 halftime lead. Chandia Chansrisuriyawong added nine points, dropping four consecutive free throws in the closing minutes to seal the win. Madison Lopez had 10 points for the Gaels.
Stamford (Conn.) 48, Clarkstown North 32
Pelham Booster Club Tournament
John Jay-East Fishkill 69, Fox Lane 29
Pelham 65, Poughkeepsie 31
Allie Prisco and Mia Orlando set the pace for the Pelicans, finishing with 14 points apiece. J’zelle Wilson netted 15 points for the Pioneers.
Red and Black Tournament at Nyack
Peekskill 50, Carmel 37
Bethani Overby dropped 27 points for the Red Devils, who held the Rams to 13 points in the second half. Kiki Mercado added nine points for Peekskill. Madelyn McMath led Carmel with 18 points.
Nyack vs. East Ramapo, canceled
Richard McNichol’s Christmas Tournament at Magnus
Clarkstown South vs. Tappan Zee, canceled
Albertus Magnus 61, Scarsdale 50
Sierra Linnin scored 19 to lead the Falcons, who are playing Tappan Zee in the final at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Karly Fischer added 16 points and Allie Falesto finished with 13 points. The Raiders got 19 points from Hannah Wasserman and 13 points from Chloe Paguin.
Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 28
Comments / 0