State agencies urge party-goers not to drink and drive this holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Drivers, be warned: Law enforcement officials have a serious message when it comes to driving impaired over the holiday weekend.

Just over this past Christmas weekend, there were nearly 500 car crashes across the commonwealth, according to Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Brent Miller. He said alcohol was a factor in 8% of them, and one crash was fatal.

“Also, troopers arrested 181 individuals for driving under the influence,” he said.

Within the Philadelphia region, there were nearly 230 impaired driving crashes — seven fatal — between Thanksgiving and New Year’s of 2020, ​​according to PennDOT data.

As part of a joint program called Operation Safe Holiday, Leo Hegarty, regional DUI program administrator of the Pennsylvania DUI Association, said they’re working to inform and equip people against driving under the influence over New Year’s weekend.

“The deaths and injuries caused by impaired drivers is absolutely 100% preventable,” said Hegarty.

The program is encouraging people to set up a New Year’s Eve plan if they decide to go out and celebrate.

“If you are driving, don’t drink and drive, and don’t do drugs and drive,” he said. “If you’re a passenger, make sure your designated driver is upholding their promise to not drink or do any types of drugs.”

If you are throwing a party, do not let any intoxicated attendees drive when they leave.

Hegarty noted ride-hailing services and public transportation are also good alternative options to driving under the influence.