Ski Report

Located just 30 minutes from Saranac Lake, Whiteface Mountain, home to two Winter Olympics, is now a world class ski resort fit for the whole family! You can't truly say you've 'skied the east' until you've taken a trip to Whiteface! With the largest vertical drop on the east coast and 90 trails spread out over 314 skiable acres, days of fun are just a short drive away! If you're new to the sport the Bear Den campus offers plenty of terrain for those just starting out or looking to get their ski or snowboard legs back into shape! Lessons and rentals also available.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO