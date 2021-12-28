ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ski Report

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 15 hours ago

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:52a 2 new machine groomed 41 - 41 base 33 of 55 trails, 60% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 7:06p machine groomed 26 - 26 base 25 of 65 trails 38% open, 3 of 6 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p;...

CNN

11 of the best ski resorts for the holidays

(CNN) — What's more Christmassy than Christmas? How about spending the festive season in a snowy ski resort decked with holly, festooned with sparkling lights and abuzz with cheer. Most mountain resorts already score highly in the winter wonderland stakes, but some have that extra magic to jingle your...
LIFESTYLE
WAFB.com

Avalanche at Washington state ski resort kills 1, traps 5

SEATTLE (AP) — An avalanche has swept through a ski area in Washington state, killing a 60-year-old man and temporarily trapping five others. Police say the avalanche was reported about 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the Silver Basin area of Crystal Mountain, which is located southeast of Seattle. The identity...
WASHINGTON STATE
Eyewitness News

1 dead and 5 rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort

One person died and five others were rescued after an avalanche near a Seattle-area ski resort. A witness reported that six skiers were swept up by the avalanche in the Silver Basin area in the Crystal Mountain backcountry Saturday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said. All six were wearing...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
State
Alaska State
WOLF

167 skiers rescued from broken ski lift at Utah resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said 167 skiers were stranded for several hours before being rescued from a broken ski lift at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah Friday afternoon. Officials at Deer Valley said the Carpenter Express chairlift experienced a mechanical failure around 2:38 p.m. Deer...
passionpassport.com

Hit The Slopes And Ski In North Bay

One of the best ways to enjoy the winter months is to grab a warm jacket, embrace the cold, and hit the slopes. North Bay skiing is some of the best that Ontario has to offer, and the area has earned itself a reputation for some of the most accessible and well-maintained ski runs in the North of Ontario.
TRAVEL
utahstories.com

The Story of Snowbird Ski Resort

Ted Johnson and Dick Bass built a recreation legacy. Snowbird’s millionaire oil tycoon and financier Dick Bass was an outdoor icon. Bass jet-setted the world’s highest peaks, summiting seven of them in his fifties. Bass not only set world records, he also started a trend that other aging, adventurous multi-millionaires would follow. John Krakauer’s famous Everest expedition novel, Into Thin Air, demonstrated how ― for better and for worse ― big money was chasing after big peaks. A bronze statue of Bass rests at the base of Peruvian Gulch depicting his life at altitude.
LIFESTYLE
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain snow report: ski area open today

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort's snow report shows the ski area will be open Monday, after a power outage forced a closure on Sunday. Open terrain is limited. Be aware of early-season conditions across the mountain, especially at lower elevations. Ski and ride with caution!. Respect all terrain...
WHITEFISH, MT
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
saranaclake.com

Whiteface Mountain Ski Resort

Located just 30 minutes from Saranac Lake, Whiteface Mountain, home to two Winter Olympics, is now a world class ski resort fit for the whole family! You can't truly say you've 'skied the east' until you've taken a trip to Whiteface! With the largest vertical drop on the east coast and 90 trails spread out over 314 skiable acres, days of fun are just a short drive away! If you're new to the sport the Bear Den campus offers plenty of terrain for those just starting out or looking to get their ski or snowboard legs back into shape! Lessons and rentals also available.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

All Poconos ski resorts to be open by Christmas weekend

Ski and snowboard season is officially underway in the Poconos, as all six of the region's resorts are expected to be open by Christmas weekend. Camelback Mountain opens for the season Wednesday, with Shawnee and Ski Big Bear to follow suit on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Blue Mountain, Big Boulder...
TRAVEL
Lifestyle
KDRV

Mt. Ashland Ski Area set to open this Saturday

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will open for the season on Saturday, December 18, in the wake of a winter storm that brought fresh snow to the mountains. Crews are currently working on getting the mountain ready for visitors, said general manager Hiram Towle, and updates on what lifts and terrain will be open are forthcoming. The lifts will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 7-day per week holiday schedule will be in place through January 3.
ASHLAND, OR
aspensojo.com

A Timeline of Aspen Ski History

1936 André Roch surveys the first ski trail on Aspen Mountain. Frank Willoughby engineers the project, and local volunteers cut the run in the summer of 1937. 1945–46 Walter Paepcke conceives of Aspen as a cultural center and plans the first ski lift with Friedl Pfeifer. 1946 The...
ASPEN, CO
wabi.tv

Hermon Mountain Ski Area kicks off the season

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Over 300 people came throughout the day to ski the trails for the first day of the season at Hermon Mountain Ski Area in Hermon. Skiers of all ages were anxious to explore the trails. Some people traveled as far as Texas to hit the slopes.
ifiberone.com

Cross country ski area near Lake Chelan now open

CHELAN - The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, located near Lake Chelan, is now open as a snow base was established over the past week. The ski area on the Chelan Ranger District features about 25 miles of cross country skiing trails and nearly 10 miles of snow shoe trails.
CHELAN, WA
scoopcharlotte.com

Your Winter 2022 Charlotte SKI and SNOW Report, by Driving Distance

10 Ski and Snow Options Near Charlotte, listed by driving distance. Not much snow, but the machines are going strong most places so some slopes are open. Use our report as a planning guide and we’ll update you again in 2022!. Head to: Appalachian Ski Mountain. Distance from Charlotte:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Margaret Jackson

Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby adds Snowcat to winter activities

(Granby, Colo.) YMCA of the Rockies will offer a new way to experience its Snow Mountain Ranch. Starting Jan. 8, Snow Mountain Ranch will offer tours on its Nordic trails from the comfort of a warm eight-person cab as guides share the property’s history. Tours through the winding trails include a stop at the Rowley Homestead to warm up by the fire, sip hot cocoa and roast marshmallows for s’mores.
GRANBY, CO

