ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

COVID-19 Causes Another Bruins Schedule Shift As NHL Postpones Games

By Jenna Ciccotelli
NESN
NESN
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Boston Bruins have had another schedule change as a result of the recent league-wide surge in COVID-19 cases, though this one was due to no fault of their own. The NHL on Tuesday announced...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Goodbye, 2021: Here Are Five Random Bruins Predictions For 2022

It’s time to turn the page on 2021 and look toward 2022. NESN.com has you covered this week by rolling out several pieces of review/preview content ahead of the new year. Next up: Bruins predictions. The Boston Bruins enter 2022 with a 14-10-2 record after a slow start to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Boston Bruins#Canadian#The Ottawa Senators
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Agrees With Cam Neely About NHL’s Protocols

The NHL is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the league to pause operations through at least Tuesday, Dec. 28. Other professional sports leagues are dealing with the same thing and ended up changing their protocols because of it. Now Brad Marchand is hopeful the NHL will follow suit.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
SportsGrid

The NHL postpones 3 more games this week as Blackhawks, Penguins, and Bruins are pushed

The NHL announced it’s postponing three more games this week. Columbus-Chicago on December 28, plus Pittsburgh-Toronto, and Boston-Ottawa on December 29, will all take place at later dates. The NHL initially postponed games until after the Christmas break, meaning that play could have resumed after Sunday. However, they decided...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
lighthousehockey.com

Nelson added to COVID Protocol, Islanders vs. Red Wings postponed

Tuesday morning the New York Islanders announced a fifth post-winter break addition to their COVID Protocol list, as leading scorer Brock Nelson joined Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier, Zach Parise and Cal Clutterbuck on the list. Later in the day, the league officially announced that Wednesday’s scheduled game with the Detroit...
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys add three more players to COVID-19 reserves list

The Dallas Cowboys have added offensive tackles Aviante Collins and Isaac Alarcon, plus receiver Brandon Smith to the COVID-19 reserves list. They likely will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. They join cornerback and Jourdan Lewis and receiver Simi Fehoko, both of whom were placed on the list Friday...
NFL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces more postponements

The NHL has officially announced the temporary formation of taxi squads and three additional postponements. The following games will be rescheduled for later in the season:. Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks, Dec. 28. Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs, Dec. 29. Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators, Dec. 29. The...
NHL
92.9 The Ticket

NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases

The NHL has postponed Saturday's game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The league said a makeup date for the game hasn't been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders. There was no word from the league on the Bruins' game Sunday at Ottawa.
CHINA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy