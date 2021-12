During his 15 seasons at Kansas, Roy Williams rewarded numerous recruits who signed with the Jayhawks by scheduling a game in those players’ hometowns. Such was the case with 6-foot-10 Reno, Nevada native David Padgett, the No. 7 prospect in the recruiting Class of 2003 by Rivals.com, who began his college career knowing he’d be playing three games over three seasons against his hometown school — the University of Nevada.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO