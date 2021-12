Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange. It was the same play that Syracuse had run three possessions earlier, the one tailored to get its top scorer, Buddy Boeheim, open with space behind the 3-point arc. But this time, Buddy turned left after he curled around Jesse Edwards’ screen. He didn’t dribble once like the last time — when he rose from the right wing and connected on a deep shot 10 seconds into the second half — but instead pulled his hands toward his chest and elevated into his shooting motion right away.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO