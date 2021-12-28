Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter fatally shot by LAPD

Los Angeles authorities on Monday released video connected to the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta at a Burlington store. The teenager, who was born in Santiago, Chile, was trying on dresses at the store last Thursday when police shot and killed a man suspected of attacking people in the area. At least one 911 caller did suggest the assailant had a gun, but that was not the case, police instead indicating he struck people with a bike lock. Outrage has spiraled in connection with the tragedy, coming after a year-and-a-half of national dialogue about race, policing, and de-escalation tactics, and the family has brought on civil-rights attorney Ben Crump ahead of an expected press conference Tuesday.
Comments / 0