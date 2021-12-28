ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Details Emerge Surrounding DMX's 2008 Unreleased Gospel Double-Album

By Michael Saponara
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his world falling apart, DMX sought creative refuge and discovered a temporary safe haven leaving the East Coast for Scottsdale, Arizona around 2008. He described the desert as “God’s country” until Dark Man X “met the devil in God’s country.”. Rolling Stone published...

Register Citizen

How DMX Met the Devil in God’s Country

In 2001, DMX went to Arizona to record his fourth album. By then, he had already become an unlikely superstar, a barking battle rapper turned crossover sensation. He had channeled all the pain of his first three decades on Earth, all the rhymes that had been filling up the pages of his notebooks for years, into three multiplatinum albums. His single “Party Up (Up in Here)” was breaking down the door to a new demographic of fans. Just a few years before, Puff Daddy had said DMX was unmarketable. He used to be feared in his own neighborhood in Yonkers, New York — someone people would avoid when they saw him coming around the corner with his dog. Now the whole world wanted a piece of X.
RELIGION
