VIDEO: De Blasio unveils new NYC Ferry stop in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — There’s a new way to commute into Manhattan from the Bronx.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced the Soundview NYC Ferry route will now extend to Throgs Neck in the Bronx.

The ferry will pick-up and drop-off ferry passengers at the new landing at Ferry Point Park in the neighborhood, according to the mayor’s office.

“The Throgs Neck ferry landing is a game changer for Bronx commuters,” said de Blasio. “Starting tomorrow, this landing will provide affordable, accessible, and time saving transport, expanding transit options for all New Yorkers, further connecting the five boroughs and building a recovery for all of us.”

The ferry route now starts in Throgs Neck before continuing to existing stops in Soundview, East 90th Street, 34th Street, Stuyvesant Cove and Wall Street/Pier 11.

From start to finish, the travel time is 60 minutes, according to de Blasio’s office.

Mayor Bill de Blasio cuts the ribbon on the new Ferry Landing Park in Throgs Neck on Dec. 28, 2021. Photo credit Mayoral Photography Office

Ferries run every 40 minutes during peak times and every hour during off-peak weekday times. The winter weekend schedule has the boats arriving every 75 minutes, though is expected to increase frequency in the summer.

“The new NYC Ferry landing will expand access to Ferry Point Park and the Bronx waterfront while significantly improving public transportation options for the surrounding community,” said Parks Commissioner Gabrielle Fialkoff. “We look forward to seeing New Yorkers use this new ferry stop along with the park’s new pathways and public parking spaces, for years to come.”

The extension of the Soundview route was previously announced as part of NYC Ferry’s expansion plan.

Under the plan, the city also added a ferry line on the St. George route on Staten Island in August. Meanwhile, work has already begun to bring service to Coney Island and year-round service to Governor's Island.