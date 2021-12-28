Buckeye police identify man fatally shot by officer who saw him with knife

The Buckeye Police Department has named a man whom an officer killed Sunday afternoon outside of a home near Park Meadows Drive and Verrado Way.

The incident stemmed from what Buckeye police called a "domestic violence" situation involving a father and his adult son.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to calls of shots fired. When an officer arrived at the scene, he found a man in a physical struggle with his adult son outside of a home.

According to Buckeye police, the father was on the ground bleeding and the son was kneeling over him with a knife in his hand. After the officer gave verbal commands to drop the knife, the son did not comply, and the officer shot him.

The son died at the scene and was later identified as 31-year-old Vincent Black.

The father was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Buckeye police learned the father had been shot multiple times before officers arrived. A knife and handgun were recovered at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the shooting as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team. Once the shooting investigation is complete, the Buckeye Police Department will conduct an administrative investigation.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

