Detroit police shoot, kill suspect accused of murdering wife, handicapped teen on Christmas

DETROIT (WWJ) – The suspect in a double murder on Christmas day in Detroit has been shot and killed by Detroit police.

Detroit Police Chief James White announced Tuesday afternoon that officers shot and killed Dwayne McDonald, who had gone from a person of interest in the case to a suspect.

Authorities say McDonald’s 57-year-old wife and her 13-year-old handicapped, adopted daughter were found dead inside their home on Prevost on Saturday.

In a snowy press conference late Tuesday afternoon , White said officers followed up on a lead in the investigation at an apartment in the area of Woodward and Owen and confirmed McDonald was inside the building.

Authorities entered the building and attempted to make contact with McDonald, who White said was armed.

“A shot was fired, at which time the officers returned fire, striking Mr. McDonald,” White said. The chief said it was not yet clear who fired the first shot, though preliminary information indicated it was McDonald.

McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

White said McDonald had been hiding out in an apartment with a handicapped citizen and another person who was “instrumental in providing us information to the whereabouts of Mr. McDonald.”

McDonald knew both people, according to White, who said one of them knew police were searching for McDonald and was concerned for his safety. That person was “relieved” that police responded, though he “didn’t want this outcome,” White said.

White said, preliminarily, it did not appear those two people were aiding and abetting McDonald.

White said Michigan State Police and the Homicide Task Force will be handling the investigation.

