Congress & Courts

Rep. Biggs warns that border is 'overrun,' could see larger migrant numbers in 2022

By Adam Shaw, Andrew Murray
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., the head of the House Border Security Caucus, is warning that the U.S.-Mexico border is "overrun" after a visit to the border in Yuma, Arizona, and that the situation could get worse in 2022 if the Biden administration doesn’t change course. Biggs spoke to...

Frozen Tundra
13h ago

Kamalla and Joe are packing millions of covid infected river waders into the US and flying them in secrecy in the dead of night to your community. Joe and Kamalla are therefore terrorists.

Me Wee
7h ago

The way I see it our current administration has failed to do its job even at the lowest of standards. They should step down and we have an emergency election to replace the current administration before there is nothing left of our country

The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
Vice

Mexico Is Detaining More US-Bound Migrants Than Ever

MEXICO CITY—Mexico detained more migrants, most of them headed to the U.S, than ever before from January to November of 2021, according to government statistics. Authorities in Mexico detained more than a quarter of a million migrants during that period— 252,526—the vast majority in Mexico’s southern border state of Chiapas, which borders Guatemala and is where most migrants traveling from Central America enter Mexico on their way north to the U.S.
Washington Examiner

Migrants surge as confusion spreads on southern border

No one knows how, when, or where the Biden administration will re-implement former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico program, but what is clear is that the surge of migrants illegally crossing the southern border is not going to end on its own, with another 173,600 illegal immigrants arrested this November.
Fox News

Rep. Maria Salazar says Democrats failed the Hispanic community: 'We are Americans, we’re not socialists'

Fox News host Trey Gowdy invited Rep. Maria Salazar, R.-Fla., on "Sunday Night in America" to discuss the changing political appeals of the Hispanic community. Recent polls have shown that Hispanics are now split evenly between the Republican and Democratic party. According to the Wall Street Journal, support for Republicans and Democrats are at an even split at 37%, with 22% responding that they were undecided.
Arizona Capitol Times

Promises to complete border wall iffy

Standing in front of tall concrete bollards along a remote section of the U.S.-Mexico border last week, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surveyed the end of a segment of border fence built during the Trump administration. As governor, she told a pair of Border Patrol union leaders and a correspondent...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rep. Andy Biggs accuses Biden administration of vilifying unvaccinated people

Rep. Andy Biggs is accusing President Joe Biden of trying to vilify part of the population based on COVID-19 vaccination status. “It gets to the notion of what this has been about — and it’s about control,” Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday in response to a question on Fox News Digital that was fueled by one of his Twitter messages earlier in the day. “Biden wants control. So, his minions, like (Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony) Fauci was on saying from now on, you’re going to have to wear a mask on the airplanes forever. … This kind of outrageous conduct is a method to try to create an ‘other’ — to create people to hate, to create people to ostracize, that allows them to claim control. To me, it is immoral, it’s disgusting, and it is absolutely sickening to me that the president of the United States would try to vilify people who are trying merely to exercise a health care choice.”
