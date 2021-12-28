Rep. Biggs warns that border is 'overrun,' could see larger migrant numbers in 2022

Rep. Andy Biggs is accusing President Joe Biden of trying to vilify part of the population based on COVID-19 vaccination status. “It gets to the notion of what this has been about — and it’s about control,” Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday in response to a question on Fox News Digital that was fueled by one of his Twitter messages earlier in the day. “Biden wants control. So, his minions, like (Biden’s chief medical adviser Anthony) Fauci was on saying from now on, you’re going to have to wear a mask on the airplanes forever. … This kind of outrageous conduct is a method to try to create an ‘other’ — to create people to hate, to create people to ostracize, that allows them to claim control. To me, it is immoral, it’s disgusting, and it is absolutely sickening to me that the president of the United States would try to vilify people who are trying merely to exercise a health care choice.”

