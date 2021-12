Penn State is now just days away from meeting Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. The Lions will spend another day gearing up for the New Year’s Day clash with the Razorbacks in warm weather on Wednesday. Sunny skies are in the cards, as are temperatures in the 80s here in Tampa. Head coach James Franklin’s team will practice again today at Jesuit High School as kickoff nears.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO