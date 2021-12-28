ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Escondido identified

ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0dXlsAZg00

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A motorcyclist killed in a crash with an SUV at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Hayden Drive in Escondido was identified Tuesday as a 60-year-old man.

Shaun Van Reeth, whose residence was unknown, died in the Dec. 23 crash, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner. He was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center.

"Van Reeth was riding a Yamaha YZF450 off-road dirt bike northbound at a high rate of speed at 12:30 p.m. on the sidewalk of Bear Valley Parkway when witnesses said he rode into traffic, running a red light at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Hayden Drive, and was struck by a Lexus NX 300 SUV on a green light," according to the Medical Examiner. "According to witnesses, he was thrown from his bike and struck a pole in the median."

The 30-year-old Escondido woman driving the SUV was unhurt.

RELATED: Crash involving SUV in Escondido claims life of motorcyclist

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Accidents
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Yamaha#Lexus#Nx#The Medical Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy