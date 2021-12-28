ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired in attempted robbery of off-duty CPD officer on the city's far south side

By Chicago Journal
Chicago Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Police are investigating after an attempted robbery of an off-duty CPD officer on the city's far south side Monday evening led to an exchange of gunfire between the off-duty officer and the offender. Authorities reported that on Monday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., an off-duty Chicago...

CBS Chicago

Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Wounds Man In Shootout Following Attempted Robbery In Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty police officer shot and wounded a man in a shootout following an attempted robbery in Calumet Heights late Monday. At 5:44 p.m., an armed man came up to an off-duty police officer on 92nd Street near Phillips Avenue and attempted to rob him. The officer and the would-be robber exchanged gunfire, and the would-be robber was shot in the lower extremities, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized. The officer was not injured, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officer has been placed on administrative duties for 30 days as per protocol.
CHICAGO, IL
