Game of the Year: Best PS5, PS4 FPS Game of 2021

Rockstar Games -- the developer behind games and series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully -- have made five games free for a limited time, but there are some catches. The first catch is the bigger of the two, and it's that only one of these five games can be downloaded. In other words, five games are free, but you can only choose one. The other catch is that this is via the Rockstar Launcher, so it's limited to PC only. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Serirs X, you're out of luck. It's also worth noting that these games aren't free forever. This offer is only available until January 5. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you only have until January 5 to pick your game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO