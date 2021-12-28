ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of the Year: Best PS5, PS4 FPS Game of 2021

By Liam Croft
Cover picture for the articleIn what feels like a bit of an off-year for the FPS genre, the field of nominees for this year's instalment of the best PS5, PS4 FPS game of 2021 doesn't feel quite as strong. Nevertheless, we've still whittled down the best of the best to a top four. Selected by...

ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Outraged At New PlayStation 5 Paywall

PlayStation Plus subscribers are once again hitting out at the service, after it emerged that many of them are not eligible to claim a recent PlayStation 5 upgrade. Yesterday, Naughty Dog and PlayStation announced Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection for PlayStation 5. This is an enhanced and upgraded double-pack that contains souped-up versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
gamefreaks365.com

Dragonborne DX coming soon to Game Boy Color

Incube8 Games is publishing Dragonborne DX on a physical cartridge for the Nintendo Game Boy Color. The original Dragonborne gave players the opportunity to travel through the region of Argon as Kris in search of your missing father Kurtis, the greatest dragon slayer the region has ever known. Now players can revisit this story with enhanced graphics for the Game Boy Color, in addition to improved gameplay mechanics, a remastered soundtrack, and new bonus content.
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Makes 5 Games Free for Limited Time

Rockstar Games -- the developer behind games and series like Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Bully -- have made five games free for a limited time, but there are some catches. The first catch is the bigger of the two, and it's that only one of these five games can be downloaded. In other words, five games are free, but you can only choose one. The other catch is that this is via the Rockstar Launcher, so it's limited to PC only. If you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Serirs X, you're out of luck. It's also worth noting that these games aren't free forever. This offer is only available until January 5. Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep, but you only have until January 5 to pick your game.
SlashGear

This gadget takes gaming consoles to the next level

If you’ve ever hooked up a Nintendo Switch or an older console to a 4K display, you’ve probably noticed things like jagged edges on in-game models or a general blurriness to the graphics. Marseille Inc claims to have the solution to these problems with its mClassic graphics processor. Marseilles claims that mClassic gives games running on underpowered consoles a graphics boost on high-resolution displays, but it may be useful to more than just Switch owners and retro enthusiasts.
ComicBook

Best PS5 Exclusive Game From This Year Apparently Coming to Xbox in September

PS5's highest-rated exclusive game is apparently coming to Xbox Series x in September. The PS5 had three major exclusives this year: Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Deathloop. The most former boasts an 85 on Metacritic while the latter two games both boast an 88 on Metacritic, making them some of the highest-rated games of the year. Picking PS5's best exclusive game this year is splitting hairs, but right now, Deathloop has been winning the most awards, and it's the one seemingly coming to Xbox Series X in September. Of course, considering that Arkane Studios (the developer behind the game) is owned by Bethesda and Bethesda is owned by Xbox likely meant this was always a forgone conclusion, but now we know it's likely coming in the first month of fall.
New Haven Register

How the Xbox Series X and Series S differ

If you’ve just started looking at consoles to buy and are thinking of Microsoft’s offering, you might be confused to see two different editions of their latest console on sale. Similar to the PS5 and its two editions, Microsoft has released two different versions, although unlike Sony, these models are significantly different.
ComicBook

Xbox Players Can Now Download Divisive Xbox 360 Game for Free

Xbox has surprised Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a free Xbox 360 game. The catch? Well, for one, the game is quite divisive. Meanwhile, the free offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers. In addition to December's Games With Gold lineup, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers on both generations of Xbox consoles -- plus the Xbox 360 -- can download a game some may remember playing back in 2012, but many will remember skipping because reviews of the game were divisive, to say the least.
pushsquare.com

GRID Legends May Be Your Best Bet for Arcade Racing on PS5, PS4 Next Year

The arcade racer genre, outside of a select couple of franchises exclusive to other platforms, has effectively died. Poor sales during the PlayStation 3 and early PS4 era put an end to many of Sony’s efforts, and a number of third-party franchises have gone the same way. GRID Legends may be your best bet in 2022 when it comes to powerslides on PlayStation next year, then.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Gets One of PS4 and PS5's Highest-Rated Exclusive Games

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners can now buy one of the PS4 and PS5's highest-rated exclusives. PlayStation is known for its exclusive games. The PS4 is no exception, and the PS5 is looking poised to continue this legacy. Across both consoles, PlayStation fans exclusively enjoy high-quality games like Persona 5, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Demon's Souls Remake, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, and Ghost of Tsushima. Of course, this is not an extensive list, and it includes some console exclusives. In 2021 specifically, PlayStation fans got exclusives and console exclusives like Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. What also came out this year was, Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a PlayStation console exclusive until this week because this week it came to the Nintendo Switch.
pushsquare.com

Boss-Slaying Survival Game Praey for the Gods Quietly Launches on PS5, PS4

If you've been following its journey, Praey for the Gods has been a long time coming. After years of development and a legal issue forcing a (slight) name change, No Matter Studios has finally finished its open world survival action game. It's available right now for both PlayStation 5 and PS4, releasing yesterday, 14th December 2021.
The Independent

8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience

When you buy a PlayStation 5, the console comes with the bare essentials you need to get playing within moments, right down to an all-important HDMI 2.1 cable.However, like with many console purchases, you may find yourself wanting a few extra accessories that will enhance your gaming experience.We tested a range of products over a number of weeks (and in some cases, months) while playing numerous games on the system, including Overwatch, God of War, and Fortnite, and we think these are the best PlayStation 5 accessories you can buy right now. Whether you’re looking to simplify how you recharge...
T3.com

PS5 restock: Amazon PlayStation 5 stock finally live

Update: Well, that was quick. Amazon has sadly already sold out of PS5 stock. It lasted barely 15 minutes from what we can see. Considering this was the first restock in a month from the retailer, it's hard not to be disappointed with its supply. The good news is that...
pushsquare.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Voted PS5 Game of the Year on PS Blog

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been voted the PlayStation 5 Game of the Year on the PlayStation Blog, decided by the public. Resident Evil Village scooped up the prize for the PS4 Game of the Year, and there were also wins for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and It Takes Two. Across various different categories, a top-four was declared for each award.
