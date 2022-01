SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police arrested a driver for DUI on Wednesday night after police say they left a trail of crash scenes on the South Hill. The driver is suspected of causing three crashes and driving on the sidewalk while on the way home from a Christmas party. Police say the first crash was reported at 6:27 p.m. on South Grand Boulevard and East 23rd Avenue. Callers reported a dark colored Subaru had collided with a Jeep and then left the scene.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO