Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc., Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Metformin HCl Extended-Release Tablets, USP 750 mg, Due to the Detection of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity

U.S. Food and Drug Administration
 2 days ago

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Drugs. Reason for Announcement:. N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) Impurity. Company Name:. Viona Pharmaceuticals, Inc....

www.fda.gov

