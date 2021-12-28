ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

High threat situations now safer for EPD thanks to recent donations

By Aaron Chatman
 15 hours ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says thanks to recent donations, their officers will be little safer tonight.

EPD says they’ve invested in special threat ballistic vests and helmets for their officers, which can help protect them from serious threats.

Over $30,000 in cash recovered during Mount Carmel drug bust

According to officials, the extra protection is used when there is an active shooter, a suspected armed subject that may become violent and any run that officers are sent to where a deadly weapon may be involved.

EPD gives special thanks to the Evansville Police Foundation, the Holiday Management Foundation and the Dunigan family of Evansville.

