Ross Tucker: Russell Wilson will end up with the Giants in 2022

By Zach Gelb
WFAN Sports Radio
 18 hours ago

Ross Tucker joined Zach Gelb on WFAN Tuesday to discuss the Giants' QB situation, and made a big prediction: Russell Wilson (and Ciara) will end up in NYC. Hear his explanation below!

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

