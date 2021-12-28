ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County-level COVID-19 positivity rates restored to state website weeks after cyberattack

By Joseph Deinlein, The Herald-Mail
On Christmas Day, Washington County's COVID-19 positivity rate reached almost 20%, breaking the previous county record set New Year's Eve 2020, according to Maryland Department of Health data.

Positivity rate, which stood at 17.65% as of Tuesday for Washington County, is among several county-level statistics related to the virus that had been unavailable since a Dec. 4 cyberattack on the state health department's computer servers.

The data has been used by county health departments across the state to keep track of the spread and severity of the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The statewide positivity rate, which is the seven-day average rate at which people being tested for the virus are testing positive, stood at 17.58% as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the MDH online dashboard.

On the Eastern Shore, Wicomico County's positivity rate stood at 13.55% as of Tuesday. Worcester County's rate was 14.84%. Somerset County's was 12.53%.

A few days before Christmas, an MDH spokesman said the department's cybersecurity teams were "working around the clock" to restore access.

Some information, such as vaccination rates and hospitalizations, was restored within days. But other details, such as the number of new positive cases, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the positivity rate, were unavailable for weeks.

Previously:Holidays, cyberattack leave Tri-State COVID-19 statistics incomplete

At-home tests:Washington County health department to distribute at-home COVID tests

Without the state numbers to help guide local policy, the Washington County Health Department relied on other data, said spokeswoman Danielle Stahl.

"During the server outage the WCHD has focused on other available data ... such as hospitalizations," she wrote in an email Tuesday.

There still appears to be data missing on the MDH dashboard as of Tuesday afternoon. For example, the total number of positive cases for each county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 remains unchanged on a state map on the dashboard.

An email to an MDH spokesperson was not immediately returned Tuesday.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, Washington County government noted the updated data.

"Washington County aims to have the positivity rate on our dashboard updated by tomorrow (Wednesday)," the post reads. "At that time, all data except confirmed deaths will be back online."

However, the Facebook post notes that Washington County's positivity rate on Dec. 25 was 19.74%. That passes the previously highest positivity rate for the county of 18.46% on Dec. 31, 2020.

An email to a county spokesperson was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

