Lakewood, CO

Live coverage: Denver, Lakewood fatal shootings update

By The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 15 hours ago

The Lakewood and Denver police departments held a joint press conference Tuesday afternoon following the Monday night shooting spree in the two cities that left five people dead.

The press conference started at 3:45 p.m.

Denver Police and Lakewood Police provide update on string of shootings Monday night. https://t.co/cOnlA5GkAC — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2021

Police identified the alleged shooter, later killed Monday night, as 47-year-old Lyndon James McLeod.

Stay with us for coverage and updates.

