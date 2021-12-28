Looking for New Year's resolutions? Start downtown with these Knoxville-themed ideas

Despite promising New Year's Eve celebrations, 2020 and 2021 really dropped the ball.

As 2022 approaches, it's time to set some goals for the forthcoming year.

Dry January? Good luck. Consistent exercise? More power to you.

On the latest episode of "The Scruffy Stuff," co-hosts Ryan Wilusz and Calvin Mattheis talk about their New Year's resolutions related to downtown Knoxville. Knox News growth and development editor Brenna McDermott joins the podcast to get ideas flowing, from shopping small to scheduling a staycation to singing your heart out at karaoke.

Listen now for suggestions on how to make 2022 the best year it can be, and share your resolutions using the contact information below.

Listen to this week's episode

Stories discussed on the show:

New Year's Eve:Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Knoxville for World's Fair anniversary kickoff

Like coffee 'a latte?':Check out our guide to Knoxville's local shops and cafes

Living gluten free?:We found some tasty options in Knoxville

Downtown Knoxville:After a lengthy pilot program, scooters are here to stay

Knox Box Karaoke:Sandwiches for the stomach, songs for the soul

Small business:Knoxville prepares for winter shopping season after a challenging year

About the show

"The Scruffy Stuff" is the source for advancing the conversation about issues, trends and opportunities in the city's core.

New episodes come out each Monday, focused on a question on the minds of downtown lovers. We also plan to answer questions you maybe never considered.

These questions will spark discussion, involve our listeners and undoubtedly cause us to butt heads.

To keep the co-hosts cool and provide some extra expertise, Urban Knoxville newsletter and Facebook group creator Kelli Krebs will routinely join the show, along with other Knox News guests.

Have an idea? Want to be featured?

Between each episode, you can reach out to Ryan and Calvin with feedback and your own questions about downtown Knoxville. The questions could become an episode, and your perspective might just be shared on the show.

Leave a recorded message on our hotline at 865-226-9192 to be featured on the podcast, or reach out to the co-hosts at ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com and calvin.mattheis@knoxnews.com.

Be sure to follow Ryan and Knox News on Instagram @knoxscruff and @knoxvillephoto.