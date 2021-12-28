ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings sign former preseason hero QB Kyle Sloter

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Case Keenum and Teddy Bridgewater — these are the names of quarterbacks that many Vikings fans prefer over current starter Kirk Cousins.

Cousins is better than both statistically speaking, but due to Cousins’ large contract, you can at least make the argument that Minnesota would be better off with Keenum or Bridgewater.

If you really scour the comments of Vikings stories, you’ll even find a more obscure name who some want back: QB Kyle Sloter.

Sloter went on a tear in the Vikings’ 2019 preseason. He completed 39 of 51 (76.5-percent) of his passes, finishing with 443 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

It’s like the Vikings have been listening. With Minnesota backup QB Sean Mannion on the COVID-19/Reserve list, the Vikings elected to bring back Sloter. Minnesota announced that it signed Sloter to the active roster Tuesday.

Additionally, the Vikings signed T Rick Leonard to the practice squad. TE The team also released Brandon Dillon and WR Damion Ratley from the practice squad.

