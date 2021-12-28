Dividend Champions Duel: Realty Income Vs. National Retail Properties

Orion Office REIT is the result of a spin-off of suburban office properties from Realty Income and Vereit, after these two merged. Orion Office REIT (ONL) is the result of a spin-off of suburban office properties from Realty Income (O) and Vereit, after these two merged. As often happens with spin-offs, some of the shareholders that received spin-off shares either could not hold them because of their mandates, or were not interested, driving the price down. For these reasons, spin-offs tend to underperform at first, but then outperform as demonstrated by several scientific papers such as this one. Intuitively, it makes sense since the combination of forced selling by funds that cannot hold the new security, and investors that view it as a special dividend drive the share price considerably below fair value. By buying at this point, alpha can be generated as new investors find the security and the price readjusts to closer to fair value.

