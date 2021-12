In today’s NHL rumors rundown, while some teams are going to be looking for full-time coaches this season and this summer, other teams are going to look to extend the contracts for coaches they currently employ. Meanwhile, there is a lot of talk surrounding Tuukka Rask and whether a contract with the Boston Bruins is imminent. There’s talk about Brock Boeser’s need to keep playing well to secure his future with the Vancouver Canucks, and what cost does getting Jack Campbell signed to an extension bring for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO